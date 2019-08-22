MUMBAI—Red Chillies Entertainment’s dropped the trailer of their First Netflix Original series, “Bard of Blood,” Aug. 22. The story is based on the book of the same name, penned by Bilal Siddiqi, which released in 2015. It will be brought to life as a seven-episode high-octane thriller series. The series will stream on Netflix from Sep. 27.
The series features a commercially successful as well as critically-acclaimed cast that includes Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajit Kapoor among others. Created by Siddiqi and Gaurav Verma and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, it is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW), who are compromised before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.
Talking about the series, Dasgupta said, “This journey on “Bard of Blood” has been one that I will cherish all my life. It has changed me as a person and as a filmmaker for the better. Directing the series for Netflix, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Mr. Khan, has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I could be part of it, and I am very excited about the trailer launch. ”
This series marks not only Shah Rukh Khan’s debut foray into the OTT domain but also is Emraan Hashmi’s first venture into the digital arena. The two have never worked together on the big screen, and Hashmi has gone on record to say (after his diverse filmography), that while cinema in many cases has to follow stereotypes, on the web one can try experimental ideas and break convention.
Netflix is the world’s leading Internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in (as of now) 191 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screens. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.
Red Chillies Entertainment (RCE), Khan’s own production banner, was founded in 2002 and ever since, the company has been on a steady growth curve in the sphere of producing high-quality entertainment across platforms. Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the leading studios in the country spanning content development, production, global marketing and distribution, as well as visual effects and post-production through Red Chillies VFX.
As per Wikipedia, “The Bard of Blood” is a fictional espionage thriller novel written by debutant author Bilal Siddiqi, at the age of 20 and during his college days. It was published by Penguin. Hashmi plays Kabir Anand, a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent and now a professor of Shakespeare in Panchgani, a hill-resort near Mumbai. He was forced to leave RAW after a disastrous mission but is recalled by the agency to return after Sadiq Sheikh, his ex-boss is killed. Meanwhile, enemies of the nation are also after him.
The trailer of the series is very similar in its look to a Kabir Khan film or a “Tiger” franchise. And there is the all-important emotional connect in the shape of the professor-cum-espionage agent’s past. Looks like Hashmi will have a hit after a long time. And RCE will be lucky again after “Badla” that came after a spate of flops.
Watch the trailer here.
