MUMBAI—Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveiled the first look of “The White Tiger,” and now, Netflix has released the first trailer of the film based on this New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. It has been written for the screen and directed by Ramin Bahrani.
Adiga’s and Bahrani’s friendship goes way back, with the former having dedicated his novel to the latter when it was first published. The film was shot with an Indian crew in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Dhanbad and Agra.
“The White Tiger” will release on Netflix across 190 countries globally in multiple languages. Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him but save their skins.
On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.
The film is produced by Mukul Deora and Ramin Bahrani and the executive producers are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ken Kamins, Paul Ritchie, Prem Akkaraju, Ava DuVernay and Sarah Bremner. It will be released in English in December 2020 and in Hindi in January 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.