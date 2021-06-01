MUMBAI — Based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories, Netflix is coming out with an anthology series, “Ray.” Four tales of love, lust, betrayal, and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray. Each story in “Ray,” the upcoming Netflix anthology, explores vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character.
The short tales are directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, and the series will premiere exclusively on Netflix June 25. Produced by Viacom 18’s Tipping Point, with Sayantan Mukherjee as creator/showrunner, the series is written by Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed.
A revolutionary filmmaker, auteur, and creator of the iconic Feluda series, Satyajit Ray is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen. Vastly varying in genre and style, these stories are full of thrills, twists and turns, with a strong emotional core keeping the reader or viewer completely hooked till the end.
Here are the details:
Episode 1: “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa”
Musafir Ali, a popular ghazal singer with a secret past and Baig, an ex-wrestler-turned-sports journalist, find themselves in each other’s company on a train journey. As conversations grow, Musafir realizes that this isn’t his first encounter with Baig. They both met each other on a similar train journey ten years back. As their journey continues, Ali’s past searches for redemption in this satirical tale of two men and their intertwined fates.
Director: Abhishek Chaubey
Writer: Niren Bhatt
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee & Gajraj Rao
Episode 2: “Forget Me Not”
Ipsit, a cut-throat corporate shark, prides himself on his vivid memory and his accolades. A man on his way to the top of the corporate ladder, charm comes naturally to Ipsit, leaving his co-workers in awe. Until a chance encounter with a woman, Rhea Saran, sends him down a vortex of self-doubt as he fails to remember her. A tale that plays out as a quirky thriller interspersed with dark and twisted humor.
Director: Srijit Mukherji
Writer: Siraj Ahmed
Cast: Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad & Anindita Bose
Episode 3: “Bahrupiya”
Indrashish Shaha, a timid man who longs to be a make-up artiste, is stuck at a job he hates, has a failing relationship and a burdened life. After his grandmother passes away, she leaves him “Bahuroopi,” a book on making prosthetics. He uses his skills to get back at people who he feels wronged him in life and mocks God, who he curses for the shortcomings in his life. The masks he creates go from being his armor to becoming the cause of his downfall.
Director: Srijit Mukherji
Writer: Siraj Ahmed
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag & Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Episode 4: “Spotlight”
Vik, a young actor, finds popularity thanks to his ‘look’ after struggling to make it for some time. Typecast as the ‘One Look Vik,’ he decides to get rid of the tag and prove himself. His insecurities skyrocket when he sees Divya Didi, a lady who enraptures everyone. The tale follows their revelations, commonalities, and plight.
Director: Vasan Bala
Writer: Niren Bhatt
Cast: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal & Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
