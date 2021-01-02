MUMBAI—Netflix released a sneak-peek and announced the release date of its film, “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy.” Directed by Renuka Shahane-Vij, “Tribhanga” literally means an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing, much like the lives of the three female characters of the film— Nayantara Apte, Anuradha Apte and Masha as played by Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar respectively.
Director-writer Renuka Shahane Rana, an actress herself, took to social media to announce the same: “Dear Kajol, Tanvi, Mithila. Or should I say, dear Anu, Nayan, Masha? These characters which were only mine for 6 years during which I mothered, nurtured, shaped, sometimes disciplined, sometimes pampered them, then became yours. You made them your own. Gave them your flesh & blood, vulnerability, and strength, tears, and laughter, making them much more than I had imagined. Tribhanga, Tedhi, Medhi, Crazy, the story of Anu, Nayan Masha, will be seen from the 15th of January 2021 on Netflix. Here’s a sneak peek. 2021 has truly begun well. A big thank you to you Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, the heart, core, and soul of Tribhanga.”
Produced by Ajay Devgn, Siddharth “Hichki” P. Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and Parag Desai with Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film also marks top star Kajol’s web debut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.