MUMBAI — Join the journeys of Dolly (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar), written and brought to life by Alankrita Shrivastava.
“Love you like I hate you”—no two people will relate to this line more than two sisters. Netflix’s ''Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'' encapsulates this unique bond through a series of interesting events, as two feisty, quirky women search for their freedom as they find their own way in the world.
Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar play two cousins who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision for themselves. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the film is set to release exclusively on Netflix Sep. 18.
Sen Sharma said, ''Dolly’s life is one we see so often—a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It’s her journey of realization and from there to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride. ''
Bhumi Pednekar is the quintessential small-town girl who comes to the city, expecting all her dreams to magically come true. Life, unfortunately, has other plans. ''With a head full of dreams and aspirations along with a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality,'' said Pednekar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.