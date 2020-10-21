MUMBAI — “Poison 2” premiered on ZEE5 Oct. 16, and netizens have given their verdict that the current season has an extra dollop of action, deceit and vengeance compared to the first season. Asmita Sood, Raai Laxmi, Aftab Shivdasani and Zain Imam's acting are lauded along with Vishal Pandya's direction.
A delighted Sood said, “My phone is abuzz with calls and messages since the season premiered on Friday. Netizens are quite impressed with “Poison 2.” Most of them have talked about the twists and turns in the gut-wrenching series that makes it interesting to watch. I was attracted to the storyline at the time of signing the show and knew we had a winner in the script. The character I essayed had a strong and interesting plot, as she is supporting the main protagonist played by Aftab Shivdasani to achieve all his plans. Vishal Pandya is a master director of this genre and knows what he wants, making our job a relatively easier one. All the hard work of the entire cast and crew has borne fruit.”
“Poison 2” is a thriller about vengeance, which picks up the threads from where the first season ended. As the story unfolds, the characters are involved in a poison called revenge and the thin line between right and wrong blurs. The series has got a rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb.
““Poison 2” is a fully reloaded version of the first season and has all the ingredients of a good crime and action thriller,” Sood goes on. “There is tension, mystery, drama, danger and lust, all neatly packed into 11 intense episodes. As the plot unfolds, episode by episode, the hidden agendas of each of the characters are revealed, leaving the viewers even more intrigued than before. The characters have multiple layers to their personalities as they are driven into revenge by circumstances. As you go deeper into the story, one episode just rolls over into another and the whole series makes for a great binge-watch,” says Sood.
The series marks Aftab’s debut on the web.
