MUMBAI — Asha Bhosle reeled in her 88th birthday in a familial way at her Lonavala farmhouse.
Birthdays are always a quiet family-based celebration with the Bhosle family. Having not celebrated in a grand way for the longest — the last being her 75th birthday — Bhosle prefers simple homely moments with her kids and grandchildren and the rest of her family.
This year, she was seen celebrating with her daughter-in-law Anuja, granddaughter Zanai and grandson Ranjai among others, including special guests like Jackie Shroff, Hariharan and other “amazing people,” as per Bhosle.
“I can’t believe my 88th birthday would be celebrated so well!” said the singer. “My granddaughter Zanai made fish and even got two cakes for me. Everyone was being merry, eating good food and singing. My daughter-in-law Anuja organized amazing vegetarian fare. I’ve never had such an amazing birthday celebration in my life!”
“My grandchildren, Zanai and Ranjai, took over the decoration and excelled in it,” adds the veteran singer who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry since 1943. Well, as the popular saying goes, “Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.