MUMBAI—Gone are the days of ghazal albums. Nowadays, singles are everything and ghazal buffs have to be satisfied with them!
Times Music exclusively released “Tera Khayal,” a contemporary ghazal sung by Kaushiki Chakraborty, composed by Deepak Pandit and penned by Manoj Muntashir at a recent function.
Chakraborty hails from a renowned musical family of Kolkata. She is known for her repertoire of Khayals and Thumris. She has been recognized by many national and international organizations. In 2005, BBC awarded Chakraborty for outstandig achievement in music when she was just 25 years old.
Pandit is an ace violinist and composer. After Times Music’s “Humnasheen” composed by him and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, this is another gem from him. Muntashir is a man of many words in films and non-film tracks.
“Ghazals are such a beautiful part of my life and “Tera Khayal” is so well written. It was an amazing experience to sing and shoot for this track,” gushed Chakraborty at the launch. “I wanted to make sure we do justice with the music, and I am very happy with how everything has turned out. Thanks to our trio,” added Pandit.
“This song is very close to my heart, and I am very glad that Kaushiki and Deepak got together to create such a beautiful melody,” said Muntashir. “Tera Khayal” is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/ listen on Times Music’s YouTube channel.
