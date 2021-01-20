MUMBAI—Enterr10 Rangeela, a new Bhojpuri channel from Enterr10 TV Network, is launching “Aashish Chhathi Maiya Ke.” Produced by Reliance Entertainment’s Reliance Big Synergy, this new social mythology series will air from Jan. 18 as a weekday show.
“Aashish Chhathi Maiya Ke" is a story of a 12 year-old girl Parvati, who is a staunch devotee of Chhathi Maiya and wants to become a singer like her mother. However, she faces strong opposition from her grandmother and father. The show will capture her arduous journey to become a singer and the extreme difficulties she will endure for the well-being of mankind.
Manish Singhal, managing director, Enterr10 Television Network, said, “We at Enterr10 TV network have always believed in creating content that resonates with our viewers across age groups. Our vision is to create path-breaking content and provide entertainment across our network, for which we are collaborating with top production houses in the country. Enterr10 Rangeela is our latest offering for the Bhojpuri audience and I am hopeful we will receive a positive response and support from the viewers.”
Speaking on the new series launch, Rajiv Bakshi, ceo, Reliance Big Synergy, said, “Regional language content has been a game-changer for every major broadcaster in India. We are enthused to join Enterr10’s journey to capture a larger share of audience with their latest offering in Bhojpuri. At Reliance Big Synergy, we believe in creating shows and solutions for our clients, on the basis of in-depth and incisive market insights riding on the deep experience of our creative and production teams. We are overjoyed to have created some of the highest-rated content for both TV and OTT platforms, and are confident of creating another landmark social mythology series.”
The cast of the show includes Shagun Singh playing Parvati, Chhathi Maiya is played by Piyali Mushi and Surya Dev by Ather Siddique. Yugant Badri, Neelu Singh, Thakurani and Sunita Sharma lend support.
Enterr10 Rangeela is a free-to-air channel and was recently launched to cater to the large Bhojpuri audience. The channel airs a strong mix of fiction and non-fiction content ranging across series and reality shows, awards and blockbuster films and World Television Premieres.
