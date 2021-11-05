MUMBAI — When humanity serves nature, nature serves humanity!
This festive season, echoing the importance of coexistence, &pictures brings a heartwarming tale of friendship, love, harmony and full-on hope with the channel premiere of “Haathi Mere Saathi” Nov. 7.
Translating the remarkable bond shared between humans and animals, the film narrates the heroic story of how the two races come to protect each other from people trying to destroy the ecosystem. With the premiere of this film, the channel aims to bring purposeful cinema to the fore and celebrate a thoughtful and spirited festive season with its audiences.
With a powerful message that strings us all together and reflects on our deeds, this adventure film is written and directed by Prabu Solomon. “Haathi Mere Saathi” is an essential plea of great relevance and the cast including Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain and Anant Mahadevan, who will deliver this message with dynamism.
Sharing his experience, Rana Daggubati said, “The unspoken bond between humans and animals has always been special to me. This film has taken the emotion to a new height. I have always taken something back from my projects, but this film has transformed me in ways I never thought. It helped my conscience grow bit by bit. As an actor, my focus has been to give quality content to my audience and “Haathi Mere Saathi” is a movie that will entertain and inspire the viewers. I am glad to be a part of cinema with a cause.”
Shriya Pilgaonkar added, “I am really proud of this film and what it stands for. It has been very fulfilling as an artiste and as a person. Not just because I love elephants, but also because I got to be a part of a project that stands for something much larger. It’s an important, relevant film especially given the times we are living in, as there is so much that the world is going through. We need to understand our responsibilities towards nature for the planet to heal. The hope is that it will make people look inwards and also entertain them.”
Sharing his thought behind making this movie, Prabu Solomon said, “I have tried my best at exploring the land in its rawest form. “Haathi Mere Saathi” is one such story inspired by one of my trails. I believe art adds an edge to a cause and this film was my canvas to the world. I wanted this film to be a thought-provoking masterpiece and seeing the response obtained from the audience quenched my purpose to an extent.”
“Haathi Mere Saathi” is a heartening tale of Bandev(Rana Daggubati) ’s perseverance and his deep connection with nature. A man who dedicates his life to living in the jungle with the purpose of protecting the elephants and their ecosystem, it is about his glorious fight to preserve the natural habitat for the elephants and other resident creatures against the people wishing otherwise. To protect the jungle, the inhabitants come to the rescue of one another, leading to the greatest story of friendship.
The 1971 “Haathi Mere Saathi” remains a cult classic in many ways:
- It is the first film whose screenplay was penned by Salim-Javed, who became THE writers who changed the status of film writers.
- It was the first Hindi film to gross a lakh (Rs. 100,000) per territory, with an average ticket fare of Rs. 2!
- It was the biggest hit of the year 1971.
- It was the first Hindi film to win a Silver Disc for its music sales from HMV (now SaReGaMa).
- The song “Nafrat Ki Duniya” won lyricist Anand Bakshi, composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal, singer Mohammed Rafi and the film’s makers a special award from the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for a hard-hitting song on the cause of animals’ well-being.
Let us see if this film, which releases 40 years after the Rajesh Khanna-Tanuja blockbuster, is equally memorable.
