MUMBAI — It’s official! Yash Raj Films is making “Bunty Aur Babli 2” and they have completely rebooted the film to be set in today’s day and age. The much-anticipated sequel will see a huge time leap of 10 years and introduces a fresh pair as the talented Bunty and Babli.
Siddhant Chaturvedi is the new Bunty and YRF is launching a new heroine to watch out for—Sharvari from Mumbai, as Babli. YRF discovered the girl last year and has been grooming her since then!
YRF has also always launched several new directors under its banner and “Bunty Aur Babli 2” will be directed by Varun Sharma, who was an assistant director on YRF’s biggest blockbusters “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai.”
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the entertainer has a surprise as well—Rani Mukerji from the original is starring in the film (never mind her denials in the recent India-West interview), with Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra, who was also there in the 2005 film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.