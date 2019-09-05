MUMBAI—After successfully launching Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is now all set to launch Lakshya. The newcomer will make his debut with “Dostana 2,” which will be directed by Collin D’Cunha and also features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. The actor, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.
Johar said, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”
