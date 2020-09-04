MUMBAI — Television and web star Nia Sharma has won "Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India," beating Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi in the finale. The contest was a special edition of the reality TV adventure game show and it was launched earlier this month, after season 10 concluded. It is the first to be shot entirely in India.
The Rohit Shetty-hosted edition featured champions of past seasons such as Jay Bhanushali, Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni and Karan Patel. Dhanjani had to quit the contest midway because of commitments. Three years back, Sharma had lost "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8." However, she got a second chance to fulfill her wish with the special edition.
Talking about her journey, Sharma declared, "What started off as a fun special edition, very quickly became my sole agenda to win the season. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed. The team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best. I did not want to let go of the second opportunity. I wanted to win and I would not have been at ease with any other result. Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction. It was also my answer to those people who thought Nia was only about makeup and styling. No, she's not. She is a winner and she has proven it with this win!"
Said Sharma, "This special edition has been a delight from the beginning, and very different from all previous ones. Along with action, there was a lot of filmi-style entertainment. While the previous season I participated in was something where we dived headlong into all the action, this was a season where there was action, adventure and a whole lot of fun."
Sharma told NDTV, "Nobody knows what to expect until you are into it. It is not about how much stronger a man is compared to a woman, or how much he or she works out. It is not about how fragile or vulnerable a girl is. The show is about your will to do something and overcoming your fears. In the previous season, I was so close to winning but I lost because I was scared of water and I lost the task. That pricked me. It was always in my head for the past three years."
She added, "Now, as “Naagin” came to an end and I got offered "Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India," I did not know how to react! It was a great opportunity because I love the show. I accepted without batting an eyelid. I just agreed to participate because I had something to prove to myself. I just wanted to overcome my biggest fear that was water. Other than that, I was okay with heights or electric shocks or creepy crawlies."
The actress shared pictures of her holding the trophy and posing with the show's host Rohit Shetty and wrote, "Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India jeet gayi. Thank you, Colors TV for this beautiful opportunity. Rohit Shetty, you're the Bawseeeeeee! Sunil Rodrigues (the show's stunts coordinator) and Karan Wahi (the first runner-up), respect."
Shetty had designed incredible stunts for the contestants. Sharma overcame challenges of heights, explosions, swimming through mud and even surviving a watery coffin. She got along famously with her competition, especially Limbachiyaa.
The grand finale on Sunday had a red carpet laid out for the contestants. The finale stunts involved pythons, spinning stunts at heights, and a three-part heist designed specially by host Shetty, where the contestants had to hunt a necklace to win, bypassing explosions, shattered glass and electric shocks.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "Given the fact that we were shooting in India, we got a great opportunity to incorporate various popular film elements into the stunts, while making it more entertaining."
Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol, congratulated Sharma for her "amazing and spirited performance." He said, "To create such an impactful show with the constraints we faced due to the pandemic speaks of the creativity and ingenuity of the entire team, and we look forward to the next season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.