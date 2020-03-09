MUMBAI – American singer Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife, Priyanka Chopra and her famous friends, including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, five days early “in his second home” India.
Jonas gave a peek into his celebrations on Instagram. He posted photos and a video which prove that he thoroughly enjoyed playing with colors and getting drenched.
“My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India,” he wrote.
Kaif also reposted the photo featuring her, Chopra and Jonas, along with a yellow colored heart emoji.
Jonas also posted a photo of him and his wife in traditional outfits. “She makes me smile a lot. #holi,” he captioned it.
These aren’t the only loved-up photos of the couple. Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their beach vacation in California.
The party was hosted by business magnate Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani and her businessman husband Anand Piramal, at their residence in Mumbai March 6.
