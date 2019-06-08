MUMBAI—After her short cameo in “Total Dhamaal,” Niharica Raizada is training hard for the action extravaganza “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Raizada has landed an interesting role in the film, which is physically demanding.
Talking about her physical transformation, she said, “I am training my upper and lower body and my trainer is getting me fit for my next schedule. I am doing lots of leg presses, quads, lapels, lunges, boxing, rope exercises and lot more so that I can be fit for my next schedule.”
The film involves bike stunts, car chases and a helicopter chase along with many other physically grueling routines. Raizada said, “My role is physically demanding. So one needs to be in good shape and should have the stamina to pull-off all the stunts. I am prepping for my second schedule.”
She added, “I really hope everyone has some sort of routine for exercise because it is very important. Keep on exercising even if you do 30-45 minutes of exercise every day.”
