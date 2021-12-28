On the eve of Rajesh Khanna’s 79th birth anniversary (Dec. 29), a movie on one of India’s most iconic stars, for whom the term ‘Superstar’ was originally coined, was announced, according to a press release. The biopic on Hindi cinema’s ‘phenomenon’ who delivered 17 mammoth blockbusters in succession and generated mass hysteria, is being produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, who has acquired the rights of Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna, which has topped the bestseller lists previously.
The kind of mass adulation Khanna evoked was evident from the fan mail he received by the truckloads, noted the release. Such was the craze about him that female fans wrote letters in blood to him, married his photographs and went into mourning when he tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia (in March 1973).
The enigmatic actor, who made his debut with “Aakhri Khat” (1966), under the aegis of Chetan Anand.
Born Jatin Khanna, and affectionately called Kaka by his industry friends, was quite a complex personality, and unfortunately, misunderstood by many, the release said. However, those who were close to him and benefitted by his largesse, swear by his large-heartedness. This and many other facets of the actor showcased in Chintamani’s book will be brought to screen in the Dwivedi-produced biopic.
Ace director Farah Khan is said to be directing the film, which she will script along with Chintamani.
Dwivedi says, “Yes, I’ve acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star, and I’m in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That’s all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I’ll be happy to share because I’m really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna’s story to the big screen.”
Commenting about it Farah Khan says, "Yes, I have read Gautam's book and it's very fascinating. It's definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more.”
