MUMBAI—Emmay Entertainment’s founder, director Nikkhil Advani, is all geared up to present his next directorial, the John Abraham starrer “Batla House,” which is on floors currently. The director, along with the cast and crew of the film, is shooting in Mumbai. He recently shared an image from the sets that features Abraham engrossed in an animated conversation. With this, the director also announced that Ravi Kishan has joined the cast.
The film is inspired by the real encounter that took place a decade ago on Sept. 19 in Delhi. It stars Abraham in the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. Advani plans on shooting the film in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nepal. The film will be jointly produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures LLP and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.