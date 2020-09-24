MUMBAI — Zee TV is set to take its audience on a trip of fantasy with the second season of its immensely successful show, “Brahmarakshas.” Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will bring yet another unique and compelling narrative inspired by folklores.
Set against the backdrop of Songadh, the show depicts the journey of an ordinary young girl, Kalindi, whose destiny gets entwined with the evil forces and a drastic quirk of fate has her drawing all her inner strength to combat the evil Brahmarakshas. While the latter garners its strength from kidnapping brides on the day of their wedding and casting a dark spell over the town, Kalindi’s only source of strength is her love for her partner, Angad (played by Pearl V. Puri).
As she navigates and maneuvers her way through the world of evil and her own ordinary life, Kalindi finds herself fighting a tough battle to protect the people for whom she truly cares.
While Nikki Sharma will be seen essaying the strong-willed character, it seems like the young girl had a Plan B in mind too.
Prior to being cast for the role, Sharma had plans to pursue a degree in Psychology after dropping out from college at the age of 18. However, a call from the makers led to a quick change of plans. “To be honest, when I sent in my audition to Balaji for “Brahmarakshas,” I did not expect to receive a call back,” she says. “It was a pleasant surprise and I still haven’t been able to process this news yet in terms of the new course of my life. I had otherwise planned to complete my graduation, but had to reconsider.”
“However, I am now planning on pursuing a part-time course in business administration alongside shooting for the show. I look forward to owning a business of my own some years down the line and have strategically planned this decision. 2020 has indeed been an eventful year for me. Here’s hoping the year will end on a happy note too.”
About her role, she says, “As a person, I do relate to Kalindi a lot. Though I love and look forward to experimenting with the characters I play on-screen, I have always wanted to try my hands at the genre of supernatural fiction, which is trending lately. I’m really looking forward to working with Pearl and I hope the audiences accept me well opposite him. This is my first show with Balaji, and I am extremely excited about this opportunity. My experience at Balaji has been wonderful, and everybody has been so warm and welcoming.”
