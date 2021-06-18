MUMBAI — Nila Madhab Panda’s “Megha’s Divorce” starring Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Manjiri Fadnnis and Chandan Anand was recently screened at Geneva Observer for The G|O: SUSTAINED - Fossil Fuel Investment Needs to End NOW initiative.
The Geneva Concept by Adeline Von Furstenberg has stories illustrated by eleven international filmmakers from 11 countries that reflect the intertwining relations between mankind and the environment, and how they are worsened by climate change on several levels and dimensions.
Panda is probably the only Indian director who makes films on environmental changes, global warming and its effect on human life.
The participants of 11 interdependence films from 11 countries include Dr. Nila Madhab Panda/India, Faouzi Bensaidi/Morocco, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun/Tchad, Asa Hjorleifsdottir/Iceland, Salome Lamas/Prtyugal, Bettina Oberli/Switzerland, Shahrbanoo Sadat/Afganistan, Silvio Soldini/Italy, Daniela Thomas/Brazil, Leon Wang/China and Karin Williams/New Zealand.
Talking about the honor, Panda said, “Environment change is a big issue and it's high time we start paying attention to it. Geneva Observer’s initiative, The G|O: SUSTAINED - Fossil Fuel Investment Needs to End NOW, is a big step toward the change. I am really honored that ‘Megha’s Divorce’ is going to be a part of the change in society, and it will be an eye-opener for many when they will see how climate change is not only going to affect your health but also your personal life.”
“Megha’s Divorce” is a story based in Delhi, but could easily be centered in any Indian city. Akaash (and his father) are living in a prosperous part of the city. His wife left them with their child and moved to the countryside to protect him from extreme air pollution that was choking Delhi, and they meet again in court, arguing for divorce. Climate change and air pollution used to be the lingo of scientists, environmentalists, or policy makers, but now, the degradation of air quality and other resources is affecting our daily life, economy, human emotions and even relationships.
