MUMBAI — Dalip Singh Rana, 49, is an Indian professional wrestler, wrestling promoter and actor. He is best known for his time in WWE under the ring name “The Great Khali.” Khali made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before embarking on his professional wrestling career, he was an officer with the Punjab Police. He has appeared in four Hollywood films, two Indian films and several television shows. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.
Here are 9 things you may not know about Khali.
Khali the Chef:
He is an avid cook and can cook Indian cuisine. His favorite dish to cook would be rice and chicken gravy.
Khali knows tailoring:
Khali was recently seen trying his hands on a sewing machine in the latest “KFC” (Kentucky Fried Chicken) video for Double Down Burger. Upon asking, he admits that he knows stitching and goes back to remembering early days when he used to stitch his torn trousers all by himself. “We used to get only one pair of clothes per year and if that would get torn, I had to sew it myself,” he says.
Khali and his capacity for eggs:
In the latest video for KFCs Double Down Burger, we see Khali enjoying 32 eggs. But did you know that in real life Khali has included close to 60-70 eggs a day in his diet?
Khali’s newfound love:
Khali is a big chicken lover—and he likes even his burgers to be nothing but chicken.
Khali - the best dad:
We already know that Khali is a foodie. So, in his free time, during lockdown especially, Khali learnt new recipes and cooked for his 7-year-old daughter Avleen.
Khali’s struggle while doing Hollywood movies:
While shooting for the movie “Get Smart” with Anne Hathaway, Khali was simultaneously doing WrestleMania as he was not allowed leaves for the shoot. Khali recalls that he would shoot 3 days a week and wrestle for the next four and he admits this was the most hectic period in his entire career. But he also loves this experience the most.
Khali’s best friend:
From his WrestleMania days, Khali considers John Cena as his best friend. The Great Khali was also seen singing and wishing him Happy Birthday.
Khali knows his priorities:
Khali has rejected many movie deals from Hollywood because he wanted to focus on his academy in India, where he trains wrestlers.
Khali and his plans for Wrestling in India:
Khali opened Continental Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 in Jalandhar. Soon he is opening a huge sports academy in Haryana, with sports like Karate, Judo, Boxing, Kick-Boxing, Kabaddi and, of course, body-building.
