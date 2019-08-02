MUMBAI—Known as one of our fittest actresses, Disha Patani, in a recent interview, talked about her eating habits, healthy routine, and sticking to a fitness regime. She continuously excels in motivating others to stay fit and healthy like her.
The actress said, “There is a difference between starving and eating healthy. I always choose healthier options. Ninety percent of how you look depends on what you eat. If I am not eating right, no matter how much I train, I won’t improve. I am a lover of sweet things, and I eat as my heart permits once a week.”
Patani instills a sense of hard work and consistency by adding, “When I come back from filming, I have to start from the basics again.” That’s certainly all the fitness inspiration we need to maintain a lifestyle that is healthy and not to forget, to maintain a stunning body with which this passion leaves you.
The actress leaves no stone unturned in motivating and inspiring fans constantly as she trains hard at gymnastics and Mixed Martial Arts and never skips her workouts. She is the perfect youth icon as she sends out messages that are bound to have a positive and healthy impact on people by sharing sneak peeks from her own routines and healthy lifestyle.
Only three years and three films old, Disha Patani is already known for her wise film choices as well, be it “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016), “Baaghi 2” (2018), and now “Bharat,” with her only flop being the Chinese production “Kung-Fu Yoga,” that too in India. The film, however, did well in their home country. So for Patani, it’s been a flop-free run till date, and this is likely to continue as her next film is the interesting “Malang” from Mohit Suri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.