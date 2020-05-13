MUMBAI — An urban relationship drama, the feature film “Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy” promises a heartwarming experience, says its media release. After treating the audience with films like “Hola Venky,” “Shreelancer” and “Love, Wrinkle-free,” Sandeep Mohan is all set to release “Nirmal Anand Ki Puppy,” a roller-coaster ride.
Starring Karanveer Khullar, Gillian Pinto, Khushboo, Salmin Sheriff and Vipin Heero, the film makes history as it is “scripted by a first-of-its-kind man-dog writing duo Sandeep Mohan and his beloved dog Hermione.”
The film has background score by Vivek Philip and features songs by Kunal Kundu, Andrew Sloman and Vipin Heero among others. It is produced by Giju John and Sandeep Mohan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.