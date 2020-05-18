MUMBAI — With summer vacations in full swing, parents are drawing up numerous plans to keep their little ones engaged and entertained. Searching for the best summer plans for their child were celebrity couple Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra.
The couple recently shared a cute video wherein they are on the hunt for the perfect summer plans for their son, Kavish. The chase lands the three onto the “ultimate destination of happiness”—Sony YAY! To keep the kids entertained, the channel has a special line-up, consisting of new episodes of “Honey-Bunny Ka Jholmaal” and an entertaining “YAY! Summer Camp” that has a plethora of fun activities.
