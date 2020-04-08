MUMBAI — Long before the current re-run of “Ramayana” began on television, Nitesh Tiwari had stated that his next after “Chhichhore” would be a trilogy on the epic “Ramayana.”
At his home, Tiwari is busy giving shape to his three-part film, reports Mid-Day. “We are developing the script over group calls on FaceTime. Most of the members are based in different parts of the country,” he says. The film is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Arjun and Namit Malhotra and Ravi Udyawar will be co-director.
“It is difficult to put a timeline in the current situation. I presume every project will be delayed by four months,” feels the writer-director, who is simultaneously also developing a biopic on Padma Vibhushan billionaire Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.
Regardless of the delay, the director will make it in 3D as a multi-lingual. He denied finalizing anyone either on the cast or the music when this writer spoke to him.
