MUMBAI—Nitesh Tiwari arranged a special preview of “Chhichhore” for Aamir Khan. After their blockbuster hit “Dangal” released in 2016, Tiwari and Khan have shared a very close bond! The two met at a Delhi 5-star to watch the promotional cut of the new film, which features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.
Talking about this, Tiwari said, “I will be very honest, when he entered, I became slightly nervous. I was hoping that I get appreciation from Aamir-sir once again. I was very happy when he loved it.”
While Khan and Tiwari were in Delhi for different reasons, the duo learned about each other’s whereabouts and decided to catch up. When Tiwari asked Khan to watch the trailer, he instantly agreed. “It was a wonderful gesture; one that showed me that he really cares for me,” said the filmmaker.
Khan’s views and creative inputs are important for Tiwari, and the latter revealed that besides Khan, only producer Sajid Nadiadwala had watched the trailer then.
Fox Star Studio presents the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
