MUMBAI — Wedding bells are around the corner as Rajeev (Sudeep Sahir) and Daljeet (Sayantani Ghosh) are set to marry again, but this time it’s going to a big fat Indian affair. With Daljeet’s mother, Gurmeet (Vibha Chibber) ’s entry, the show has taken an exciting twist as Rajeev and Daljeet are shocked to learn about Gurmeet’s plan of having them married in a grand setting.
While Gurmeet is unaware of their contractual marriage, taking the entertainment quotient up a notch will be Nitin Chauhaan, who will enter as Daljeet’s childhood friend, Jimmy.
Worried about Gurmeet’s health concerns, Daljeet does not tell her mother the truth about her marriage with Rajeev. On the other hand, there’s a lot more to Jimmy than it appears on the surface. Jimmy, a rich influential young man, while being Daljeet’s childhood buddy, is also in love with her and is set to crash the wedding and profess his love for Daljeet.
Will Jimmy be able to stop the marriage? How will Rajeev react to Jimmy’s entry in Daljeet’s life?
Chauhaan said, “Jimmy is an interesting character and his entry is set to turn some eyeballs and create quite a stir in Daljeet’s and Rajeev’s life. It has been exciting to play this character. I am really enjoying the way this character has been created and the purpose that he fulfils. Jimmy is a character that the audience will surely love and I look forward to their response to his entry in the show.”
Ghosh adds, “The story of “Tera Yaar Hoon Main” has taken an exciting turn. With Daljeet’s mother dropping in her wish of hosting a big fat Indian wedding. Daljeet and Rajeev are in fix. Personally, for me, I am completely enjoying working with Vibha-ji and having her essay my on-screen mother. While the entry of Daljeet’s mother has shocked the audiences, they must stay tuned to witness what is about to happen next. The upcoming episodes promise the excitement of prepping for an Indian wedding, long lost friends reuniting and a hidden agenda that will turn the cards in Daljeet’s life.”
