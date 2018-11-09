MUMBAI—Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s third directorial “Panga,” starring Kangana Ranaut, is set to go on floors in Bhopal from Nov. 11. Tiwari has fleshed out the story from a one-line idea that came from the production studio, Fox Star. “Panga” is a story about kabaddi, but it is also about family values, relationships and challenging oneself. “A story that needs to be told and I’m telling it at the right time. That it’s also linked to a sport makes it more challenging,” said the director.
When asked how Tiwari had managed to convince Ranaut to come on board, she said, “She instantly called me back and asked why I was introducing myself. I met her on April 14, the South Indian New Year, and soon after the narration, she was on board, saying I was her first woman director.”
About reports that Tiwari had included a non-interference clause in her actress’ contract, Tiwari replied, “I like to make my own judgments on work, interactions and equations. No one has the right to pass snap judgments on my personal relationships. My equations have always been cordial, and I trust Kangana to bring this character alive, and she trusts me.”
And why not? Tiwari has created wonders from her past protagonists in “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.