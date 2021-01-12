MUMBAI—What became very clear in 2020 is that the need for entertainment has suffered no setback. With this fervor to celebrate quality content, Critics’ Choice Awards announced the list of nominations for its third edition.
After the success of two editions of Critics’ Choice Awards, Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital join forces again to honor talent, artists and technicians in web series and short films across all Indian languages. The unique bit is that the award is determined to honor all mediums of storytelling.
Sharing her views on the nominations, Anupama Chopra, chairperson, Film Critics’ Guild, says, “It’s been a watershed year for entertainment, but despite the gargantuan odds of 2020, great stories have survived and thrived. The upcoming awards ceremony is a celebration of these stories that have sustained us!”
Sudip Sanyal, business head, Motion Content Group India shared, “In such a period of unprecedented unpredictability, the one thing that has been consistently outstanding is content available in our country. This year has seen the audience enjoy some fantastic content across the country and languages at home across devices. It is only natural for us then to applaud the nominees, as chosen by the Film Critics Guild, and congratulate the eventual winners of 2020.”
Here is the list of nominations of the upcoming award ceremony.
In the short films category the nominations are:
Best Short Film:
Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)
The Booth
Meal
B Selvi & Daughters
Dhummas
Best Director:
Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak (Dying Wind In Her Hair)
Rohin Raveendran Nair for The Booth
Abhiroop Basu for Meal
Arun Fulara for Sunday
Drishya for B Selvi & Daughters
Best Actor:
Shrikant Mohan Yadav for Sunday
Vipin Sharma for Naap
Sanjay Mishra for Adheen
Adil Hussain for Meal
Raja Chakravorty for Termites (Ghunn)
Best Actress:
Kalairaani for B Selvi & Daughters
Sarah Hashmi for Bebaak
Amruta Subhash for The Booth
Seema Pahwa for Everything is Fine
Pramodini Nanavati for Dhummas
Best Writing:
Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak
Rohin Raveendran Nair for The Booth
K.R. Meera, Nainisha Dedhia for Dhummas
Bikramjit Gupta for Bridge
Abhiroop Basu for Meal
In the series category the nominations are as follows:
Best Series:
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Paatal Lok
Aarya
Special Ops
Panchayat
Best Actor:
Pratik Gandhi for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok
Kay Kay Menon for Special Ops
Divyenndu Sharma for Mirzapur Season 2
Bobby Deol for Aashram
Best Actress:
Rasika Dugal for Mirzapur Season 2
Sushmita Sen for Aarya
Shreya Dhanwanthary for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Sumukhi Suresh for Pushpavalli Season 2
Shweta Tripathi for Mirzapur Season 2
Best Supporting Actor:
Chandan Roy for Panchayat
Abhishek Banerjee for Paatal Lok
Hemant Kher for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Ishwak Singh for Paatal Lok
Chandan Roy Sanyal for Aashram
Best Supporting Actress:
Neena Gupta for Panchayat
Sheeba Chaddha for Bandish Bandits
Swastika Mukherjee for Paatal Lok
Divya Dutta for Hostages Season 2
Best Writing:
Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok
Chandan Kumar for Panchayat
Naveen Richard, Ayesha Nair , Sumaira Shaikh , Kumar Shivam, Sumukhi Suresh for Pushpavalli Season 2
Anu Singh Choudhary, Sandeep Shrivastava for Aarya
The dates of the award ceremony will be announced soon.
