MUMBAI— Nora Fatehi as a dancer is known to set the stage of fire. The diva has made temperature soar with the Hindi version of her “Satyameva Jayate” track “Dilbar” and later with the Arabic version of the same song.
The actress was recently in Marrakesh (Morocco), and she was singing the Arabic version of “Dilbar,” with Fnaire. Fnaire is a Moroccan Hip-Hop band from Marrakesh. Formed in 2001, it is composed of Mohcine Tizaf, Khalifa Mennani, and Ashraf Aarab. The crowd went berserk watching them sing to the popular song. This is the first time that Fatehi was singing the version on stage and it turned out to be a huge success.
“Dilbar,” a re-creation of the Nadeem-Shravan hit for Sushmita Sen in “Sirf Tum” has been a rage on the Internet. The Hindi version of the song has surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, and even the Arabic version had garnered over 10 million views in just 24 hours.
