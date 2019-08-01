MUMBAI—While she put the screen on fire (literally) with “O Saaqi Saaqi” from “Batla House,” Nora Fatehi won over the social media and everyone’s hearts with this song’s enactment. The re-creation is based on Vishal-Shekhar’s song from “Musafir” and is wrongly spelt as “O Saki Saki.”
Fatehi has danced with actual fire and, before shooting the video, she trained hard and danced with the equipment for many days. She released a video wherein she is seen dancing with the fire-hoops in both hands. The “hot” video was shot in the backyard of a studio so that nothing would get damaged.
As she put it on her Instagram post, “This was literally a day before the shoot of #OSakiSaki .. i had only about 2 days to learn how to do Fire dancing.. as u can see from this video i had fear written all over my face as i was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and i was sweating like a pig! But in very less time i managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because i kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop.. i have learnt a new skill now and im really proud of myself! Ive always been fascinated by fire dancing i just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist its always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say i CANT always say I Will... thats been my moto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist.. Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill! ❤️🙏🏽 @adil_choreographer @alishasingh.officil @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @tseries.official”
Hear the cheer in the end of the video? That’s exactly what we feel like doing right now – hats off to the girl for pulling it off with such ease! With “Batla House” releasing Aug. 15 and “Street Dancer 3D” to follow, Fatehi is set for a royal “Fateh” (victory) in times to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.