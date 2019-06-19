MUMBAI—Nora Fatehi is on a roll. The beautiful lass has an impressive line-up of films in her kitty and will now be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in a music video about love and heartbreak.
Known for her dancing skills, Fatehi is currently focusing more on performance-based acts and is taking up projects that will have her doing more than just dancing. Recently, she has signed an interesting music video alongside Kaushal.
Unlike other music videos, this one shall be narrating a story about love and heartbreak through the medium of a song, and she will be seen playing Kaushal’s ladylove. Said Fatehi, “The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance-oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one.”
The shoot for this B Praak song, directed by Arvinder Khaira, will be commencing in Shimla soon.
