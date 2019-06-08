MUMBAI—Meghna Gulzar has wrapped up the shooting of Deepika Padukone’s maiden production “Chhapaak,” and the actress posted a picture on her social media and wrote a heartfelt message. The crew wrapped its schedule in 43 days, exactly how Gulzar had planned.
Padukone’s first look had broken the Internet as the audience could just about recognize her as Laxmi. Talking about the look and the whole process of makeup, Gulzar revealed, “A wrap is an emotional experience, more so for ‘Chhapaak,’ because everyone working on it made it their own. Deepika’s character will stay with her for life. There is Malti, and then there is Deepika who became Malti. Malti’s presence on screen reflects the expression in Deepika’s eyes and on her face, which comes through the prosthetics. For me, Malti is Deepika and Deepika is Malti.”
Padukone had to sit through two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics every day. The team, along with the actors and Gulzar herself, has put their sweat and efforts in the process of making the film in an attempt to shed light on the issue of acid violence in the country.
The film is set to release Jan. 10, 2020.
