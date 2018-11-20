MUMBAI— After his ‘karmabhoomi’(land of work), his janmabhoomi (birthplace), we guess. So after Maharashtra, Amitabh Bachchan has paid off the loans of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The megastar has personally arranged for 70 selected farmers to travel to Mumbai and receive their bank letters.
After the recent announcement about his generous donation towards the Kerala Relief Fund, Amitabh Bachchan helped around 350 farmers pay off their debts and also helped the families of around 44 martyrs of Maharashtra. Along with Jaya Bachchan, the thespian had personally handed over the amount to the farmers and martyrs’ families privately in Mumbai, a few months ago.
The superstar has now taken care of approximately 1398 farmer loans from the state of Uttar Pradesh, amounting to over a sum of Rs. 4.05 crore. Bachchan has done an OTS: One Time Settlement with the Bank Of India and cleared the farmers’ loans with the bank. What’s more, the superstar has invited 70 farmers to Mumbai – he has blocked an entire train compartment for their travel to personally receive the bank letters from him in Mumbai Nov. 26 at his office.
Bachchan blogged for the same, “BUT .. gratitude leans across to the desire of removing some of the burdens that farmers continue to suffer from .. it was Maharashtra first, when over 350 farmers loans were taken care of .. now its UP and 1398 of them that had out standings of loans on Banks has been done with an outlay of 4.05 cr .. and the inner peace it generates when the desired is completed ..”
Bachchan also visited Vadodara Nov. 20 to receive the prestigious, national level Sayaji Ratna Award, a tribute to the people’s king Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad Ill.
The award recognizes and acknowledges living legends of India for their iconic character and outstanding contribution in the field of Business, Sports, Arts, Humanity, Education, Governance and Medicine.
He is the third personality to receive this prestigious award. The first award was presented to N. Narayana Murthy (Founder, Infosys Ltd.) and the second was presented to Ratan Tata, Chairman of TATA Group.
