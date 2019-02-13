MUMBAI— “It was the biggest high of my life when the elephant understood my command for the first time!” says Vidyut Jammwal, who will soon be seen in “Junglee.”
The actor had an enriching learning experience on the film. Talking about the same, he said, “I had a different art form to learn for ‘Junglee.’ They wanted someone who was comfortable with animals as we had five to ten elephants on the sets all the time.”
He added, “Before kicking off the film, I spent a lot of time with an elephant mahout to understand the basic command words, how to sit on them, how to feed them, how not to harm them and lastly how to bathe them. After getting the basics right, I took a step further by staying with an elephant whisperer for ten days to understand how he communicated with them. This way I learned the art of connecting with the elephant without ordering it around. It is an experience I will cherish for life.”
The film is directed by Chuck Russell.
