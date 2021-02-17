MUMBAI — The popular BIG FM show titled “Onward & Upward -- The BIG Morning Show” celebrated its 200th episode in a grand way. To make the episode memorable, the network hosted Padma Vibhushan recipient and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Padma Shri recipient and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy as chief guests.
In an engaging conversation across a range of topics, the power couple spoke about their journey, from building Infosys together and tasting success to how they emerged as change-makers. They also emphasized on the importance of giving back to society.
Sharing his thoughts on how the youth of India can make a difference in the world, NR Narayana Murthy said: "For the first time in the last 200 years, the world expects our country to contribute significantly to the global bazaar and in global issues like climate change, sustainability and making lives of the poor people on this planet better. We must become strong economically and socially to take on a responsibility like this."
Sudha Murthy said: "The most important thing today is to have satisfaction, in personal and professional life. For the same, one requires compassion and good work ethics. I feel that good work ethics need good knowledge and knowledge is always respected."
