The popular BIG FM show titled “Onward & Upward -- The BIG Morning Show” celebrated its 200th episode in a grand way. To make the episode memorable, the network hosted Padma Vibhushan recipient and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Padma Shri recipient and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy as chief guests. (photo via IANS)