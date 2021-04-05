MUMBAI — Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha isolated as a precautionary measure April 5, after her "Ram Setu" co-star Akshay Kumar was hospitalized with Covid infection. Nushrratt had herself tested, and the result is awaited.
"Isolation. Steam Inhalation. Precautions. Stay Safe," the actress wrote on a boomerang video she posted on Instagram Story.
"As soon as Nushrratt got to know that Akshay Kumar had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated. She is observing precautionary measures as advised by the doctors, to maintain best health when the shoot resumes," a source close to the actress said.
Earlier in the day, Akshay informed on social media that he had been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus. Forty-five members of the "Ram Setu" crew have tested positive, too.
"Ram Setu" is scheduled to release next year. Nushrratt also has "Chhorri,” "Hurdang,” "Janhit Mein Jaari" and "Ajeeb Daastaans" coming up.
