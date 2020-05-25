This is Season 3 of the “Official” series, which had “Official Chukyagiri” and “Official CEOGiri” that I did not watch. MX Player now presents Season 3 with some changes in the cast and this new title, ‘Official Bhootiyagiri,’ and Sumeet Vyas is common to the last season.
The serial is mildly funny, and would have been lots funnier had it been decided by the makers and writers, in advance, to concentrate on whether the series had to be comic or horror-based. It is extremely challenging to make horror comedies and, in cinema, only masters like Priyadarshan (“Bhool Bhulaiya”) and Rohit Shetty (“Golmaal Again”) have succeeded. Here the comic elements are like sudden, tepid, mild intrusions and the horror elements too seem to come whimsically, except nearer the climax. The inconsistencies dilute the effect considerably.
Dilavar Rana (Sumeet Vyas) plans a startup when he is jail for a mild offence. He is bailed out and his stepmother Gayatri Rana (Sujata Sehgal) offers him a business challenge, to make a hotel the business family own profitable as it has acquired the reputation of being haunted, and make it his startup.
Dilavar proceeds there with girlfriend Mallika (Eisha Chopra) and stepbrother Kashyap (Pranay Manchanda) and listens to a back story from the (seemingly) sole attendant Prem Singh (Navin Prabhakar). The hotel also has a single permanent guest, Mahavir (Ajay Kumar Singh), obviously an oddball as he seems to have a fetish for toys.
The plot now mixes several unrelated things: the girlfriend’s pregnancy, a tragedy in the Rana family, the stepbrother’s diabolical plotting (no, not a spoiler at all), a weirdly psychic new receptionist the stepbrother falls for (Udita Bhatia), a bad loan, bank creditors, a possible auction, and a man who wants to buy off the hotel. Too many things happen until the back story is revealed and there is a kind of denouement.
The horror element is also under-utilized and the stepbrother also oddly, does not mention something important in his horror experience.
The show is lifted by some good performances, led by Sumeet Vyas, and Jain impresses as the solo guest. The confident buyer in the end is also good, though we could not catch the actor’s name. The use of the ‘spirits’, as shown in the end, has a cutely novel ‘retro’ touch.
All in all, this is just decent fun, if you are not looking at either shocks to the system like in a great horror drama, or at side-splitting humor.
Rating: **1/2
Produced by: Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari
Directed by: Vishwajoy Mukherjee
Written by: Tarun Dudeja & Parijat Joshi
Music: Akaash Mukherjee
Starring: Sumeet Vyas, Pranay Manchanda, Eisha Chopra, Mohan Kapoor, Sujata Sehgal, Navin Prabhakar, Ajay Kumar Singh, Udita Bhatia & others
