MUMBAI — The Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer “OM: The Battle Within,” is an action thriller film with many adrenaline-pumping scenes.
A kilometer stretch set has been created at Filmcity by Zee Studios and producer Ahmed Khan to shoot the most important high-octane action cuts over the next few days.
Talking about the action sequences, Khan said, "We have planned grand action sequences for “Om: The Battle Within,” which will be shot over the next few days. Action director Kecha Khamphakdee who has worked with me for my directionals has choreographed these sequences along with Parvez Shaikh. Watching the shoot gives us an adrenaline rush, it will be exciting to see the audience response once the film is out."
After this schedule, the team will shoot songs for the film and will travel abroad for the last schedule.
“OM -The Battle Within” is directed by Kapil Verma.
