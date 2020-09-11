MUMBAI — Screenwriters Association (SWA), the Indian guild of screenwriters and lyricists, announced Sep. 10 the 10 nominees for the Lyrics category of SWA Awards 2020. The winners of the Best Lyricist for Feature Film and Best Lyricist for TV Serial/Web Series will be announced in an online awards ceremony Sep. 27.
The nominees for Best Lyricist for Feature Film are:
1. Ankur Tewari and Divine for “Apna Time Aayega” in “Gully Boy”
2. Amitabh Bhattacharya for “Kalank” title-track in “Kalank”
3. Divine and Naezy for “Meri Gully Mein” in “Gully Boy”
4. Varun Grover for “Ruan Ruan” in “Sonchiriya”
5. Manoj Muntashir for “Teri Mitti” in “Kesari”
The nominees for Best Lyricist for TV Serial/Web Series are:
1. Shekhar Astitva for the title-track of “Radhakrishn”
2. Zama Habib for “Ek Tum Chup, Ek Chup Main” in “Isharo Isharo Mein”
3. Shashank Kunwar for “Pet Bechara” in “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala”
4. Majaal for “Rooh” in “Lakhon Mein Ek Season 2”
5. Majaal for “Nishaniyaan” in “Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2”
Congratulating the nominees, Sunil Salgia, general secretary, SWA, said, “Ask anyone abroad about Indian films, and their response is: ‘Oh, Bollywood! Great songs and dances!’ Songs give a unique identity to our movies and surely there are no songs without lyrics. Talent that can say a thousand words in a few, in spite of their struggle to write poetry beyond the hook phrase and which can be heard and remembered in the noisy world, deserves applause.”
The 10 nominees were selected from 146 entries received by the SWA Awards committee from Hindi language films and TV serials/web series released in 2019. A jury comprising of lyricists such as Amit Khanna, Ila Arun, Kausar Munir, Mayur Puri and Panchhi Jalonvi selected the nominees after a thorough individual and joint evaluation process.
Shellee, lyricist and spokesperson for the SWA Lyrics category, said, “It is difficult to imagine films such as “Awara,” “Mera Naam Joker,” “Guide,” “Pakeezah,” “Mughal-e-Azam,” or “Teesri Kasam” without their songs. Songs are the ornaments that adorn our cinema. Their fragrance lends beauty to our ordinary lives. I congratulate the nominees of SWA Awards 2020 and wish them the best of luck.”
SWA is holding the first SWA Awards on the occasion of its Diamond Jubilee year in 2020. Since they are judged by knowledgeable screenwriters and lyricists, these awards promise to become the most coveted validation for writers in India, much like the awards of other prestigious international writers’ guilds and literary organizations.
The Screenwriters Association (formerly Film Writers’ Association) is a trade union of screenwriters and lyricists who write for Films, TV and Digital Media in India. With a membership of over 25,000 writers, SWA safeguards the interests, rights, compensation and privileges of its members in all matters relating to their professional engagement and working conditions.
SWA has been working for the last 60 years to get the Indian film and TV industries to acknowledge the central role of writers through collective bargaining, legal assistance, mediation and settlement of disputes and education.
