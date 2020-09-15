MUMBAI—Amazon Prime Video extended its warm greetings for Hindi Diwas in trademark “Mirzapur” style Sept. 14.
A video wherein they are “teaching” us some of the common Hindi words spoken by Ali Fazal a.k.a. Guddu and Vikrant Massey a.k.a. Bablu, along with Pankaj Tripathi a.k.a. Kaleen Bhaiya and Divyendu Sharma a.k.a. Munna Tripathi. These words include “Bhaukaal,” “Kantaap,” “Vishuddh” and “Bawaal.” While these words are common in Uttar Pradesh, their popularity has grown beyond India’s heartland.
However, a major faux pas is that even in the video, there are no Hindi or English subtitles explaining their meaning! So we just hear the words and do not learn anything!!
The second season of the highly-successful web series returns Oct. 23. With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series, get ready for a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one has to fight to survive.
The sequel will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, the show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
