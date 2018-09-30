MUMBAI— As Sajid Nadiadwala’s blockbuster “Judwaa 2” clocked a year on Sept. 29, fans across social media demanded “Judwaa 3” – creating a trend on Twitter. The reboot of the 1997 super-hit “Judwaa,” “Judwaa 2” starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu garnered immense love from the audience, making the film one of the highest grossing ones in the year 2017.
On the first anniversary of the new film, fans took to social media to shower their love on the Sajid Nadiadwala movie and demanding a third in the franchise, which obviously cannot be a reboot.
Nadiadwala’s “Judwaa 2” featured Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters of Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in the 1997 film, while Jacqueline and Taapsee stepped into Karisma and Rambha’s shoes respectively.
The music of the film was a hit with the masses as “Judwaa 2” recreated not only iconic chartbusters “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Chalti Hai Kya Nau Se Barah” from the earlier film but also gave fresh hits in “Aa Toh Sahi” and “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
Directed by the original’s director David Dhawan, “Judwaa 2,” was presented by Fox Star Studios.
