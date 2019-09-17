MUMBAI — On the Sept. 12 episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati Karamveer,” Dr. Ramana Rao graced the Hot Seat along with his wife. It turned out that Dr. Rao had treated host Amitabh Bachchan sometime early in his career and has treasured an autograph since then. Dr. Rao’s wife narrated how they had got married. This, in turn, got Bachchan talking about his own wedding to Jaya Bachchan.
Revealed Bachchan, “Both Jaya and I were working together in ‘Zanjeer’ at that time. We were making plans for going on a holiday abroad if the movie became a hit. I hadn’t been to London and neither had Jaya. So once the movie released and became a box-office success, we thought of putting our plan into action. I informed my parents that I was heading off to London with friends. My father asked me a few questions on how I would be traveling and with whom. When I mentioned Jaya’s name, he immediately told me, “Agar jaaoge to vivaah kar ke jaao (If you go with her, marry first and then go).” And that’s how we planned our wedding the very next day and proceeded to London.”
