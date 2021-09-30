MUMBAI — Divya Kumar has released a new Garba song, “Maa Na Rathda,” on Tips Music for Navratri. Says the singer: “This is a happy, foot-tapping Garba with a fusion of playful ‘lezim’ beats. It is beautifully written by my friend Priya Saraiya.”
“Priya and I have performed during Navratri for more than 10 years in Gujarat, so the festival is very close to my heart and every year I seek blessings of “Mataji” by singing Garba songs. I composed “Maa Na Rathda” during lockdown and I am glad that it has released on the platform of Tips Gujarati YouTube Channel. It has been always a great pleasure doing songs with Tips,” she said.
Saraiya adds, “Every time I try my best to bring in a new flavor when it comes to write a Garba, as this genre is very close to my heart. It brings back the beautiful childhood memories of performing Mataji Garba with my grandfather.”
“When Divya Kumar played me this melody, I instantly connected with the vibe and knew exactly what he was looking for. ’Maa Na Rathda’ is a special song as not only I got to write the lyrics, but also being a creative head at Tips, I got the opportunity to work with my friend Divya. I am always thankful to Tips Gujarati for believing in Gujarati music and artistes.”
