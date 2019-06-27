MUMBAI — Had he been alive, R.D. Burman would have turned 80 years old Jun. 27. In the 25th year since his demise, in an era wherein he also rules re-creations alongside Laxmikant-Pyarelal, virtually everything under the sun has been written about the composer. So what’s there to remember or talk about? In a broad way, one answer is his bonding with other composers, senior, contemporary, or juniors.
Let us not forget that today’s names like Vishal-Shekhar, Shantanu Moitra and Amit Trivedi consider him as one of their idols, and Vishal Bhardwaj speaks highly about him, as do Sajid-Wajid. Pritam speaks of how, at one time, during his film institute days of training to be a sound engineer, he was smitten by his music to the extent that he barely heard anyone else.
From a generation earlier, Anu Malik talks of him being his inspiration in interviews and has followed his music style in specific songs. Jatin-Lalit have scored music following his compositional, orchestral and sound patterns in a significant chunk of their scores and songs, and common arranger Babloo Chakravorty had a lot to do with that. Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen too, took inspiration from R.D. in many a song, considering him as one of the pillars of Hindi film music from whom they drew inspiration.
Bappi Lahiri claimed inspiration on record from three other composers (including Pancham’s father S.D. Burman), but so many of his songs and scores and the compositional and orchestral tenor actually reminded us of Pancham, who also became the greatest casualty following Lahiri’s success. The humble Pancham smiled off the fact that even staunch loyalist filmmaker Shakti Samanta had to sign Bappi under distributor pressure in RD’s down phase by saying, “Shakti-da would make me hear and approve every song after Bappi’s recording, and I found the music very nice.”
Pancham (as he was known) also had his assistants-turned-independent composers—Basu-Manohari score music for Mehmood’s “Sabse Bada Rupaiya” (1976) among others, emulating his style in some of their songs. Even more similar to RD’s tenor was his other assistant, Sapan Chakravorty, as seen in his most successful score, “Zameer,” in 1975. The late Aadesh Shrivastava worked extensively with Laxmikant-Pyarelal and R.D. Burman and him as a drummer before turning composer.
Among his contemporaries, R.D. had a tight personal bonding with father S.D. Burman (whom he also assisted in the beginning and in the end when his father was unwell), Kalyanji-Anandji and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Kalyanji was even the mediator when his father and he had a tiff, at the father’s insistence! When Guru Dutt wanted to sign R.D. in the late 1950s, Dada told the filmmaker that his son was not yet prepared to turn film composer and passed off many of his son’s tunes as his own, telling him that he was “testing” his tunes on the public!
But later, when Dev Anand wanted the father to do the conventional melodies and RD the hep numbers for “Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” the father staunchly refused and said that his son was very capable of doing the entire score.
SD, RD, K-A and L-P would meet at the Burman’s house regularly and discuss music, even completing each other’s songs in the style that was identified with that composer whose song each one completed!
L-P, who arranged the music for S.D. Burman’s “Meri Surat Teri Ankhen” and “Ziddi” and R.D. Burman’s debut, “Chhote Nawab” and “Bhoot Bungla,” were such tight friends with Pancham that he played the mouth-organ for them in “Dosti.” Laxmikant acted in a cameo as himself in “Teri Kasam” with music by R.D. Burman, and sang in Pancham style when he made his proper debut as singer in the song, “Gore Nahin Hum Kaale Sahi,” in Manmohan Desai’s “Desh Premee.”
In the same year, L-P wanted R.D. to sing in their Lata Mangeshkar-Mohammed Rafi composition, “Aankhon Ka Salaam Lo,” in Mohan Segal’s “Samraat,” but due to some politics (which the shrewd music buff can fathom), it did not happen and Manna Dey came in to join the singers—R.D. would have sung for Jeetendra here, as Rafi was the voice of villain Amjad Khan!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.