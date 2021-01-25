MUMBAI—On the eve of Republic Day, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh launched the trailer of “Fauji Calling” starring Sharman Joshi and Ranjha Vikram Singh.
The film, which also stars Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab and Shishir Sharma, talks about an attack that shook the nation and how it affected not only the brave martyrs but also their families.
Talking about the film, Vikram Singh said, “We will forever be indebted to our brave soldiers, but “Fauji Calling” pays tribute to their families, whose sacrifice is just as important and significant. I’m truly humbled that our trailer is being launched on the eve of Republic Day by our honorable defense minister and hope that our film reaches out to every Indian.”
Sharman Joshi added that he was immediately drawn towards the film due to its storyline, “The film tells the story of our unsung heroes, the families of our brave soldiers. When Aaryaan approached me with the story, I was immediately drawn to the film and the character, and hope that we have been able to do justice to the subject.”
“Fauji Calling,” written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena, produced by Ovez Shaikh and Vikram Kumar and presented by Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions, is set to release in cinemas Feb. 25.
