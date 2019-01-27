MUMBAI—Hrithik Roshan’s “Agneepath” clocked seven years of its release Jan. 26. The actor took to social media to share his experience of working on the remake of the 1990 classic. Roshan shared the gripping journey that he took through the film.
Sharing a video of the iconic poem containing the title penned by Dr. Harivanshrai Bachchan along with stills and glimpses from the film, Roshan posted, “‘Agneepath” gave me the opportunity of going all guns blazing. Rarely does a script come along which warrants the actor to risk everything including his bones. Those are the kind of roles I look for. Otherwise I’m just the laziest guy. I was shooting for “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” in Spain when Karan Johar sent Karan Malhotra to narrate the script inspite of me very vehemently turning down the idea of a remake of the classic. He was right. Cause after I heard the narration, I just couldn’t say no. . Rest is history.”
He goes on, “Had some fun while meditating on the poem today with my phone. .And right now all I want to do for the rest of my life is action movies. .#happyrepublicday #7yearsofAgneepath #actionmovies.”
Over the years, Roshan has amassed a huge fan base across quarters with his versatile performances. His next film “Super 30” releases Jul. 2019, while he is also shooting for Yash Raj Films’ next with Tiger Shroff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.