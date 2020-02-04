MUMBAI — On Feb .4, 1670, exactly 350 years ago, Tanaji, Emperor Shivaji’s trusted lieutenant, captured the Kondhana Fort after his historic battle with Udaybhan, who led the Moghuls.
This same day, his biopic of sorts as a recount of the battle, Ajay Devgn’s “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” will cross Rs. 255 crore net in India, continuing its victory march in movie halls still showing the film with audiences watching the film again and again.
The film, co-starring Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar, is directed by Om Raut and has also been released in a Marathi version. The 3-D film is produced by Devgn for Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Bhushan Kumar and Krishen Kumar for T-Series. As of now, it is 2020’s only super-hit.
