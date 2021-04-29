MUMBAI — Dance is a way of life for many, while there are others who enjoy watching people create magic on stage. World Dance Day is all about celebrating the relevance and significance of dance in our lives. Whether we are skilled or not, most of us end up shaking a leg to our favorite song or enjoy a moment of success breaking into an impromptu jig, or often match steps when we are dragged on to the dance floor.
And, we all have our favorite dancer, whose performance we try not to miss. Celebrities too are no different. On the occasion of World Dance Day Apr. 29, they talk about actors whose dancing skills have floored them, and why.
Amit Mishra
Govinda is my favorite dancer in the industry. I think there is understated elegance and confidence in his movements, which is not something that we see so much in contemporary Bollywood dancing these days. There are many good technical dancers, but there is no one who can dance with not just his body but his eyes and smiles too like Govinda.
Nikkiey Chawla
Everyone knows that I'm a die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit Nene. I have grown up watching Madhuri ma’am perform on screen. Her 'ada' (style and mannerisms), postures, expressions, hand and feet movements, smile and those sparkling eyes create magic. She’s the best dancer our industry has. She is an inspiration to many. I feel I have a bit of Madhuri ma’am in me, I live and breathe Madhuri Dixit and will continue to do so all my life.
Avinash Mukherjee
I am a fan of Govinda’s dancing. His aura and expressions are unmatchable. There is no one like him when it comes to Hindi film dancing.
Priyamvada Kant
Madhuri Dixit Nene is the one and the only person I look up to when it comes to dancing. I love her expressions and grace when she performs. In fact, while growing up I wanted to be her child!
Nibeditaa Paal
I absolutely adore Madhuri Dixit Nene. I think she is so expressive, her postures and movements are perfect. Nobody can match her grace! Her songs are so iconic, we all groove to them even today. Film songs are my absolute favorites and I can’t help but dance to them whenever they play. I’m completely old school at heart. My dance playlist is full of '90s songs.
Sneh Binny
Tiger Shroff is my favorite dancer. He can add up crazy moves when he dances. And whatever he does, he looks too good. We used to work out at the same gym a long time ago, and sometimes he helped me out, taught me a few steps. That’s when I took part in my first dance challenge titled "Beat Pe Booty."
Chandni Soni
Undoubtedly my favorite dancer is Madhuri Dixit Nene. I can write a book on the reasons why I love her so much. She is an epitome of grace and beauty. Each of her dance movements is so distinct, and watching her perform is mesmerizing. Since childhood, I remember dancing to her songs. In fact she inspired me to learn classical dance. I am a professional Kathak dancer from Lucknow. Such is my admiration for this fantastic dancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.