MUMBAI — One Page Spotlight, the social and professional networking site for creators and entertainment professionals, will host a 60-minute online concert April 22, featuring 40 musicians from six countries including five Grammy award winners. The concert will live-stream through multiple official handles of their associating partners.
WHO, WWF, UNICEF India, UN Climate Change, UNESCO MGIEP, UNCCD, and Earth Day Network will be goodwill partners and support the concert. This announcement was made Apr. 21.
The music will feature performances from artistes and musicians across 13 cities of the world, where they will be performing from their homes by expressing their solidarity to the global lockdown and fight against Covid-19 by promoting Stay Home Stay Safe initiatives.
Commenting on the initiative, Ricky Kej, Grammy-winning American composer, music producer and environmentalist, said, “Today, music is the most consumed form of culture. The ability of music is to increase social cohesion and direct human attention, captivate and create a sense of community.”
“The idea behind this concert is to spread awareness and appreciation for the Earth’s environment, which serves as a conscious reminder of how fragile our planet is and how important it is to protect it,” said Kej.
“The current situation has threatened the livelihood of people, species and ecosystems. We are calling everyone around the globe to rise up and come together and act to make positive and sustainable changes to protect the earth that we live on,” he said.
The concert will be live-streaming on two time slots, 8 pm IST and 8 pm EST, catering to the global audience who can view the concert through the official social media handles (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube) of WHO, WWF, Earth Day Network, UNFCCC, UNCCD, UNICEF and also at the official handles of One Page Spotlight. More information about the event is available at www.onepagespotlight.com.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom, head, WHO, Pavan Sukhdev, global head, WWF, Ibrahim Thiaw, global head, UNCCD, and HH Sadhguru, head, Isha Foundation, will be a part of the concert and will speak to the viewers.
The artistes are:
u Ricky Kej, Internationally renowned music composer, US billboard number #1 artiste (Bangalore, India)
u Senegalese singer Baaba Maal
u Grammy winner Laura Dickenson (Los Angeles, USA)
u South African flautist, Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman (Melbourne, Australia)
u Hindustani classical music instrumentalist, Padma Bhushan Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (Jaipur, India)
u Singer and songwriter Lonnie Park (New York, USA)
u Africa’s finest show choir: the 30-member Mzansi Youth Choir
u Leading Dan Tranh musician in the world Hai Phuong (Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam)
u Violinist and composer Manoj George (Banglore, India)
u Master of Carnatic percussion Arun Kumar (Bangalore, India)
u Singer-songwriter-composer Vijayaa Shanker (Mumbai, India)
u Award winning vocalist and flute player Varijashree (Bangalore, India)
u Composer, lyricist and singer I.P. Singh (Mumbai, India)
u Raveolution Choir (Bangalore, India)
u World-renowned speed painter Vilas Nayak (Bangalore, India)
Eros Now, PayTM Insider, Isha Foundation, PVR, Just Dial, Airtel Digital TV, Airtel Xstream, and Spykke are the outreach partners to stand in solidarity with the global cause.
Ramani Iyer, who is also the co-founder of JustDial Ltd. along with Dr. Shilpa Ramesh Ramani, who is a media entrepreneur, content producer, academician and producer of multiple regional language movies, are the promoters of this initiative.
One Page Spotlight is a standalone virtual social media platform that is creating opportunities to engage and exhibit the global art and culture revolution digitally, where artistes can create, share, celebrate, encourage and collaborate with the creative community across the globe.
