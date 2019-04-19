MUMBAI — “Bollywood Diva,” the first-ever celebrity-featured online slot game by JeetWin, India’s no. 1 online gaming casino, was launched Apr. 18 and has taken the gaming world by storm, as it provides gamers with an enthusiastic and adventurous gaming experience.
The creators of “Bollywood Diva,” JDB, have produced numerous slot games over the years and have become one of the innovative online gaming contributors in Asia who reward its gamers with real money.
It features as its brand ambassador Sunny Leone, who is one of the most searched celebrities in India. She has worked with JeetWin by being part of many of its events, gatherings, projects and promotions.
To play this game, you just need to download the JeetWin app onto your laptop, tablet or mobile device. The app is available in English and Hindi. This can also be played on the web. The gamers are rewarded by bonuses, exciting prizes and gifts. Special gifts are also arranged for regular players.
There are also slot tournaments organized on a weekly basis accompanied by gifts, bonuses and prizes, with fun packages and captivating themes. To take part of these tournaments, a player just needs to sign up to play any slot game of their choice. All registered JeetWin players can try to qualify for the tournament by entering and winning the given slot game of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.